Muscat Electricity Announces Temporary Closure Of Billing Services

The Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC) has announced that its billing services will be closed temporarily.

The company stated that its services will be closed until Saturday, 25th of January.

MEDC said in a statement to the public: “We would like to notify our customers that our billing system is temporarily closed for end year closing purposes; hence, you will not be able to send your meter reading or receive the instant bill until the 25th of January 2020.”

“The meter reading receiving period will be extended to the 31st of January 2020. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” it added.

