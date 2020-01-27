Missing Man In Oman Reunited With Family

Seventy-three-year-old Omani man Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Khusaibi was confirmed to have reunited with his family after he went missing yesterday [January 26], reports Al Wisal Radio.

Sulaiman Al-Khusaibi, son of the missing citizen in Al-Suwaiq, confirmed that he was found in Al-Hadhib area and that his father is in good health.

Mohammed reportedly left his home in Al-Sharisah district of Suwaiq, yesterday at noon, and was unable to return to his home due to his struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

