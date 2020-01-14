Minute of Silence in UN for His Majesty Sultan Qaboos

The United Nations General Assembly observed on Tuesday a minute of silence for the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Oman’s late Sultan passed away on Friday, 10 January evening. In a smooth succession, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, was sworn the new Sultan of Oman.

Since Sunday, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has been recieving delegations from different countries who came to offer their condolences on the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

