Ministry of Health Outlines Preparedness In Oman To Tackle Novel Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has discussed the preparedness strategy to tackle Coronavirus in Oman, today [January 26, 2020].

In a statement to the public, the Ministry stated: “H. E. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saidi, Minister of Health convened today (Sunday) a meeting to discuss the Sultanate’s preparedness for the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak at the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance and Control.”

The meeting reportedly discussed the public health plan, particularly the preparations and procedures used to examine the arrivals that are coming from the nCoV-infected areas in the airports and ports of the Sultanate.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the preparations of the hospitals and health institutions to address any suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus, as well as the provision of laboratory fluids and reagents in the Central Public Health Laboratory.

The meeting also touched upon the community outreach plan through the formal social media channels.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, along with members of the Central Committee for Public Health Emergency.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has also urged all citizens and residents to take the information through formal statements issued by the Ministry and communicate with the Ministry via the MOH Contact Center at (24441999) in case of any inquiries.

