Ministry of Health: ‘No Cases of nCoV in Oman So Far’

Oman’s Ministry of health (MoH) has released a statement reiterating that no cases of the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) have been reported in Oman or in the Eastern Mediterranean region yet.

The statement read: “Issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance and Control regarding the epidemiological situation of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) in China, the MOH would like to announce that, as of January 26, the number of recorded cases of nCoV globally reached 2,009 cases, of which 1,975 cases in China resulted in 56 deaths.”

The ministry also reported that a total of 34 cases have been reported in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Nepal, Australia, France, USA and Canada.

It added: “No cases of nCoV have been reported in the Sultanate or in the Eastern Mediterranean Region so far.”

“The Ministry of Health is continuing developing the preparation plans to enhance the readiness of health institutions to handle any suspected cases with Novel Coronavirus, providing the laboratory fluids and reagents in the Public Health Laboratories, as well as training the health workers in examining, diagnosing and [preventing its spread].

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has also urged all citizens and residents to take the information from the formal statements issued by the Ministry only and communicate with it via the MOH Contact Center at (2444-1999).

