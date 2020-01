Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has clarified whether it is safe to buy goods online from electronic stores in China.

The MoH statement reads: “Coronavirus has not proven to be transmitted through non-animal products. Also, the time it takes for the goods to be shipped from China to Oman goes beyond the virus’ ability to transmit.”

This comes after residents expressed their concerns on social media of taking deliveries of packages they ordered online that originated from China.

