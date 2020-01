A source at the Oman Football Association (OFA) has revealed that Branko Ivanković will be the new head coach of the Oman Football Team.

Branko, 65, is a Croatian professional football manager and former player who last managed Al-Ahli Saudi FC last year. He began his coaching career in 1991.

Source: Koooora Wa Bas

More details on the coach are awaited…

