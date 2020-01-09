Meet The First Green Service Station In Oman

The new Oman Oil green station implements new technologies, such as an electric charging station and solar panels.

In line with the Sultanate’s drive to support clean energy, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) rolled out its first green service station in the Sultanate.

The innovative facility in Rusayl comprises a range of unique eco-friendly features including solar panels, LED lights, a Vapor Recovery System (VRS) and an electric vehicle (EV) charger. The station launched yesterday and is the latest in a long list of environmental preservation practices adopted by OOMCO.

David Kalife, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at OOMCO said: “We are reaffirming our commitment to support the Sultanate’s long-term renewable energy strategies to encourage people to lead environmentally conscious lives, and fostering a green and eco-friendly culture.

“We are not only diversifying our services, but we are also implementing progressive green technologies in line with our roadmap of leading innovations in the fuel marketing sector.”

OOMCO is looking at the future of green motoring and keeping with Oman’s national strategy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The EV charger is an easy and convenient way to recharge electric vehicles which have been found to be more efficient, and therefore responsible for less greenhouse gases and other emissions than conventional vehicles.

The VRS, also to be set up at the new station, will convert gaseous emissions to liq­uid, effectively eliminating the release of petrol fumes, which occur when petrol is loaded to the sta­tion’s holding tanks and while ve­hicles are being fueled.

OOMCO is the first fuel marketing company to go green and eco-friendly in the Sultanate.

Other green initiatives launched by OOMCO include solar-powered bus stops to fuel air conditioning as part of its commitment to provide convenience for community members, and the launch of portable solar science labs in partnership with Nafath Renewable Energy, to educate Omani students on the benefits of sustainable solar energy.

OOMCO also installed Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Panels at three of its service stations in Burj Al Sahwa, Halban and Nimr.

