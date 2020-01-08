Mazoon Dairy Strengthens Green Footprint With New Initiatives

Oman’s flagship dairy company, Mazoon Dairy, is going green with new initiatives that will reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices.

Setting recycling and waste management as a top priority for 2020, Mazoon Dairy is strengthening the green footprints of its farm and factory through a policy of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle – the 3Rs.

In line with this, since October 2019, the company has been recycling solid non-hazardous waste, including 25.85 tons of wood, 14.7 tons of cartons and 23.06 tons of plastic. Furthermore, 2,490 tons of manure has been reused as soil fertilizer.

Mazoon Dairy is also reducing emissions and fuel consumption of its transport fleet by implementing strict controls over its routes. It is currently switching from diesel fuel to LPG for its boilers, and plans continuous maintenance of its fleet.

Yousuf Al Fazari, Corporate Affairs Manager, Mazoon Dairy, said: “Mazoon deeply believes in sustainability and we are committed to reducing any environmental impact by adopting the right practices across business functions.

“We are currently implementing industry best practices from waste water management to reduced plastic usage, and our goal is to run an efficient dairy business with zero or minimal environmental impact in the future.”

The company is also minimising plastics by making use of reusable shopping bags and water bottles.

All of this comes together with Mazoon Dairy’s biogas plant that has been harnessing methane from organic wastes to be used as an alternative source of fuel. The plant is the first in the region using waste from cows to produce gas that is used as alternative energy to operate equipment at the factory.

Lastly, Mazoon Dairy will minimise water consumption by utilising treated water for cleaning and irrigation. The company is also landscaping the site to prevent any soil displacement.

