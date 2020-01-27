Man Imprisoned For Selling Tyres With Tampered Production Dates

The Primary Court in the Wilayat of Ibri has slapped a fine of RO2,200 and a prison sentence for a man who was found tampering with the production dates of tyres for vehicles.

The ruling came after the Public Authority for Consumer Protection department in the Al Dhahirah Governorate was alerted of the presence of some shops selling old tyres as new after they tamper with the production dates, reported Y’s sister radio station Al Wisal.

After careful examination of the tyres by experts from the consumer protection department, it was determined that the sidewall data and numbers were illegally stamped on the sides of the tyres.

Based on the expert’s report, the case file was then referred to the public prosecution.

