Nick Vujicic, Ariana Marais To Motivate People In Oman

Nick Vujicic, world-renowned speaker who was born without limbs, will give a speech at The Global Leadership Forum at the Kempinski Hotel this Wednesday the 22nd of January 2020.

Along with Dr. Ariana Marais, the famous astronaut who is set to leave on a one-way trip to Mars, the duo will teach attendees on how to advance their skills and mindset level in preparation for the new decade, and learning how to lead is one of the main purposes of this forum.

Vujicic will be speaking about how to lead your business and personal life into success. Moreover, he will be speaking on how to embrace difficulties and how to lead your team successfully.

Dr. Marais will speak about how to set goals and achieve them, how to make a team work, and will discuss why she has chosen to travel to Mars on a one-way journey.

Ticket prices range from OMR120 to OMR160 depending on the tier of the ticket.

