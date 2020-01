Felipe VI of Spain, arrived in Oman today to pay respects and offer condolences to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal Family, and citizens of the Sultanate on the passing of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour received at the Al Alam Palace on Tuesday [January 14th] King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain and the accompanying delegation.

They arrived in the country to offer condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Share this