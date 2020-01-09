IndiGo Resumes Kochi-Muscat Operations

In order to enhance point-to-point international connectivity, India’s leading carrier – IndiGo – announced today [January 9] its daily direct flights between Kochi and Muscat, effective February 16, 2020.

These flights will further strengthen the connectivity from South India to the Middle-East and cater to the growing international traffic from Kochi. IndiGo already operates daily flights from Mumbai to Muscat.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce new direct flights between Kochi and Muscat to strengthen connectivity from South India and the Middle-East.

These flights will not only promote economic growth and social cohesion, but also strengthen the age-old legacy of trade and commerce between India and Oman, through increased mobility. Owing to the state government’s efforts, Kochi has secured its place amongst the top ten must-visit cities in the world.

We are confident that these flights will help in accommodating and fuelling the demand for international travel to and from Kochi”.

Mr. Boulter further added, “We will continue to expand as per the sectoral demand, while offering an affordable, on-time, courteous and hassle-free flying experience across our unparalleled network”.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goindigo.in.

