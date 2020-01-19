Indian PM Modi To Offer Students In Oman Tips To Beat Exam Stress

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will offer Indian students in Oman (and those around the globe) tips and tricks to tackle examination stress and advice on time management.

Narendra Modi is expected to go live with the video for students tomorrow [January 20, 2020].

A tweet by the Indian Embassy in Oman (@Indemb_Muscat) read: “Stressed about exams, participate in live webcast of #ParikshaPeCharcha2020. Hon’ble PM, Shri @narendramodi, will share a few tips on time management and address queries related to examination related stress. Save the date! 20th January 2020”

“Stay tuned for more details,” the tweet added.

