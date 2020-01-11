Indian PM: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Was A ‘Beacon Of Peace For Our Region And The World’

11 Jan 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has issued a statement on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.



In a tweet he said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world. Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace.

Share this
Related News
LIVE: The Coronation Of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taymur
LIVE: The Coronation Of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taymur
His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Is In Stable Condition
His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Is In Stable Condition

Public Reviews and Comments