Indian PM: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Was A ‘Beacon Of Peace For Our Region And The World’

The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has issued a statement on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

In a tweet he said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world. Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace.

Share this