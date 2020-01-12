India To Observe State Mourning As A Mark Of Respect For Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

The government of India will observe state mourning on Monday [January 13th] to observe the passing of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

India will observe state mourning tomorrow as a mark of respect to the late His Majesty Sultan bin Said Al Said. The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Indian flag will be flown at half mast throughout the day and that there would be no official entertainment that day.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted: “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman has passed away on 10.01.2020. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s State Mourning on 13.01.20 throughout India. The National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on the day of Mourning and there will be no Official Entertainment on the day.”

