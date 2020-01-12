HM The Sultan Receives Prince Charles In Oman

Muscat, Jan 12 (ONA) – His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace today Prince Charles of Wales.

During the meeting, Prince Charles expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan thanked Prince Charles for his sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace in paradise and protect all against all harms.

