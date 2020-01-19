HM The Sultan Receives More Congratulatory Cables on Him Assuming Power

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour has received more cables of congratulations from leaders of the sisterly and friendly countries, and heirs apparent on the occasion of him assuming power.

His Majesty has received congratulatory cables from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE); Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Dr. Barham Ahmed Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq; President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia; King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasmi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar; Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in the State of Qatar; and Narendra Damodardas Modi, Prime Minister of India.

In their cables, they expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health, happiness and success to His Majesty the Sultan to continue the blessed march initiated by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, and leading the Omani people towards further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty the Sultan replied to the well-wishers, expressing his utmost thanks and appreciation for their sincere congratulations, best wishes and noble feelings.

His Majesty prayed to the Almighty Allah to perpetuate the blessings of good health, well-being and long life on them.

