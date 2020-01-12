HM The Sultan Receives King of the Netherlands

Muscat, Jan 12 (ONA) – His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace today King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and his accompanying delegation.

They arrived here to extend condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

While meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, King Alexander expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to King Alexander and his accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect the King of the Netherlands and Dutch people against all harms.

