HM The Sultan Receives Heir Apparent of Abu Dhabi

Muscat, Jan 12 (ONA) – His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace today Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Heir Apparent of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Force of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) and his accompanying delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed conveyed condolences and sympathy of the President of the sisterly UAE and his sympathies on the death of the late Sultan. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the sisterly UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathies. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect Sheikh Khalifa and the brotherly UAE people against all harms.

