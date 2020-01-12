HM The Sultan Receives Condolences Cable from Russian President

Muscat, Jan 12 (ONA) – His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation on the death of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In his cable, President Putin expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people on this immense loss.

He praised the ruling period of the late Sultan and the social and economic development witnessed in the Sultanate during his era. He underscored the great personal contributions of the late Sultan in enhancing the friendship relations between the two countries.

