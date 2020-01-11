HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said Pays Tribute To Sultan Qaboos Bin Said In His First Speech

In his first speech to Oman as the ruler, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said paid tribute to the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

“No words can describe a great leader like Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. The best way to pay tribute to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is by following his righteous path,” says His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in his first speech.

HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said also assured to follow the Late HM Sultan Qaboos’ policies in maintaining peaceful relations between nations and neighbors, and on working to achieve an integrated economy, improving citizens life and avoiding external conflicts.

He added that the Sultanate will stay as the world knows it, contributing to resolve conflicts with peace and promised the citizens that Oman will continue its role as a member of the United Nations to work on achieving international peace and security.

Share this