His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour received at the Al Alam Palace today King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The King arrived here today from Saudi Arabia with his delegation to offer condolences on the demise of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. He also expressed his condolences to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal Family of Oman, and the citizens of the country.

