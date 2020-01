His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said named New Sultan of Oman.

Oman TV has announced that the defense council has officially read the letter which was conveyed to them by Oman’s Royal Family Council that the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s will was to name His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the new Sultan of Oman.

