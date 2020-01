American politician, diplomat and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered her condolences on the passing of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Her statement read: “My thoughts are with the people of Oman as they mourn the passing of Sultan Qaboos. He led his country with wisdom and provided safe harbor for diplomacy.

“I’ll always be grateful for all he did to help secure the release from Iran of three American hikers in 2011.”

