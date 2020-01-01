Here’s Why Oman Is A Haven For Adventure Tourism

The advent of adventure sports is opening up new avenues in tourism in the Sultanate – and there’s no better time to rake in its rewards than in the winters.

A large part of this can be pegged to the country’s topography, which is conducive to adventure sports and provides enthusiasts with a diverse and unique tourism experience, reports the Oman News Agency (ONA).

In its efforts to promote Oman as a safe adventure tourist destination, the Ministry of Tourism is reportedly seeking to regulate it by laying down legislations and procedures which are necessary for its practice.

This is to preserve the health and safety of adventurers in the Sultanate. Currently, Oman is famed for mountain climbing, trekking, diving, and spelunking.

Shedding light on some locations, the ONA reveals how Wadi Ghul in the Governorate of A’Dakhiliya challenges climbers with its 300m slope. Other areas of interest include the Mashit mountain – a 6kms stretch of mountains with a peak of 850m.

Meanwhile, divers can indulge in what the Bandar Al Khairan, Al Fahal Island, Al Dimaniyat Islands and Khaleej Al Maqbarah (Old Muscat) in addition to Al Jissah Beach has to offer.

For a more comprehensive list of places to visit in Oman, head over to this link where we’ve lined up over 500 locations that’ll challenge the adventurer in you.

