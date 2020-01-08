WATCH: Heartwarming Videos Of People Helping Animals In Australia

Australia opened its 2020 with one of the worst wildfires in its history, with fires setting ablaze and ravaging large swathes of the country.

It has since resulted in the deaths of 24 people nationwide, and the damage of thousands of homes (over 2,000 of which were in New South Wales!) and other personal belongings.

Firefighters have been working overtime to extinguish flames and contain the fires – and people are still being forced to take refuge in beaches to escape the scathing heat and toxic smoke.

Dozens of fires continue to burn out of control in the states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) today and thousands more people were being forced to evacuate their homes along the NSW coast on Tuesday [January 7].

The true extent of the wildfires, however, can only be told by the infernos that consumed hectares of land, displaced thousands of people, and killed over one billion (1,000,000,000) animals, of which nearly 800 million were from incidents in NSW alone.

Persistent heat and drought has further aggravated the situation, as animals continue to die from heat, starvation, and thirst.

However, videos of people helping those animals that managed to escape the fires are now going viral, showing us all once again that staying together in the most testing of times can spell the difference between life or death.

Here are some videos that have been shared across social media:

A cyclist stopped to give water to a thirsty and dehydrated koala in Adelaide.

Heartbreaking habitat devastation in Australia 🇦🇺💔

Grateful for all firefighters and first responders helping!

Video by Oakbank Balhannah CFS

Here’s another video of a man who lent his car to displaced Koalas in Kangaroo Island:

