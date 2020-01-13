Greatest Achievements of the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

We take a look back at some of the greatest achievements of the Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said that made him the ruler that we know and love so deeply.

1970: Became the ruler of Oman on the 23rd of July, 1970. This day is remembered as the Renaissance Day of Oman.

1981: The lower house of the Council of Oman – the Majlis al Shura – was established in 1981. It is a legislative body in Oman of which all members are democratically elected.

1989: He funded to create the Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Preservation in collaboration with UNESCO. It’s the first Arab award presented on a global level in the field of environmental protection.

1998: The Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said was awarded the International Peace Prize by the National Council on US-Arab Relations and 10 esteemed American universities. Former American President Jimmy Carter presented the award, which was accepted on behalf of His Majesty by longtime Omani Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yousef Abdallah Alawi.

1985: The Oman national football team’s stadium – the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex – first opened doors in 1985. It has a capacity of 34,000 today and is one of the nation’s most advanced sports centres and grounds.

1986: The Sultan Qaboos University first opened doors in 1986 and has quickly risen to become one of the premier institutions of its kind in the Middle East. When it opened, there were 500 students in the college; today, the numbers are well over 15,000 students and fields of studies from journalism to engineering, and everything in between.

2001: In 1992, Sultan Qaboos had directed that Oman have its own Grand Mosque. It was completed in 2001, and is the largest mosque in the country – and a landmark of religious importance in the Middle East.

2004: Was awarded the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for International Understanding by India.

2011: The Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was an avid listener of classical music. In 2007, he directed that Oman should have its own world-class opera house. The dream became a reality and the Royal Opera House Muscat was born. He inaugurated the opera house in 2011.

2015: The late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said played a crucial mediating role between Iran and the United States. The talks led to the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known as the Iran nuclear deal.

2016: Established by a Royal Decree in 2013, the National Museum of Oman was opened in 2016. It aims to showcase the Sultanate’s long-lasting history to the world and is situated opposite the iconic Al Alam Palace.

2019: In memory of his efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the region, the World Rose Society (based in the Netherlands) presented the Late His Majesty with the Sultan Qaboos Rose.

Other Major Achievements

Education

In 1970, when the late Sultan Qaboos came into power, there were only three formal schools and some 900 students. By 2007, there were 1053 new public schools and the numbers have only risen since. Youth literacy rates have also increased to 97.3 per cent in the process.

Hospitals

In 1970, when His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said became the Sultan of Oman, there were two hospitals operating in the country. Today, there are over 60 hospitals and 900 health centres and dispensaries. When His Majesty took over, the life expectancy in the country was only 50 years. Moreover, the mortality rate in pregnant women, infants less than one-year-old and children below five-year-old was one of the highest worldwide. Today, however, life expectancy has exceeded over 76 years, and the mortality rate in children below five declined to 9.5 per cent from 20 percent in the 70s.

Road Network

When the late Sultan Qaboos took power from his father in 1970, Oman was a nation with just six kilometres of paved roads. In 2018, the World Atlas rated the Sultanate’s road system as the 14th best in the world. With road networks spanning from the Sultan Qaboos highway to the Expressway, and even the Al Amerat heights and over 65,000kms of paved roads.

Main image source: omancoast.blogspot.com

Share this