Government Body Appoints Omani Harvard Graduate As Its First CEO

Oman’s Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Center (CMC) has appointed Eng. Yarub al Yarubi as its first CEO.

The Omani national has extensive experience in the fields of oil and gas, management consultancy, and policy making. He has also worked in the Diwan Royal Court as a policy advisor for research, and holds a master’s degree in management from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Formed by a Royal Decree 2/2018, the CMC aims to provide a robust and enlightened competition regime that forms an enabling framework to grow a vibrant economy with competitive markets and innovative businesses.

Its mission includes empowering domestic companies to compete in the international market and attract foreign investment to Oman.

