Former US Ambassador to Oman recalls his last meeting with Sultan Qaboos

Marc J. Sievers, the United States’ former Ambassador to Oman revealed what His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has wished for before passing away in January 2020.

Sievers was the last American official to meet the Sultan and he said that the Sultan “was visibly struggling with his illness, yet he went ahead with our meeting,”. He added: “I believe it was a gesture indicating the importance he placed on Oman’s relations with the United States.”

In an article written by Sievers for the Atlantic Council, he said that the Sultan was talking “mostly about his desire to see an end to the war in Yemen,”.

“He was clearly concerned by the divisions among the Gulf states but hopeful that events were moving in the right direction. I am sure he was pleased in his last days by various indications that the Gulf states’ attitudes are starting to move back into alignment and that the isolation of Qatar is starting to come to an end.”

Marc J. Sievers has served as US ambassador to Oman from January 2016 until December 2019.

Find the full article here: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/a-us-ambassadors-memories-of-sultan-qaboos/

