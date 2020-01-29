First case of coronavirus reported in UAE

The UAE Ministry of Health and Community Protection has confirmed the first case of the new novel coronavirus in the UAE, according to the country’s official news agency.

The virus was identified among members of a family returning from Wuhan, China to the UAE. The ministry added that, currently, the family’s health is stable and that those members who are infected are under medical observation.

In the Sultanate, Oman Airports company has earlier issued a statement for travelers on taking precautionary measures against the Novel Coronavirus while passing through airports.

A tweet by the airport management company stated: “Please take necessary precautions and follow the safety instructions below when traveling and passing through airports.

“May Allah protect you from all harm.”

The travel advice reads

– Avoid traveling to affected areas unless necessary

– Make sure you have all necessary vaccinations and travel medications

– Seek advice from your healthcare provider

– Don’t travel if you have fever and cough

– If you become sick while traveling, seek medical help immediately

