Expect More Rains In Oman This Weekend

A low pressure trough is expected to bring rainfall across the Sultanate, including parts of Muscat and Buraimi.

As per the Directorate General of Meteorology’s forecast, the effects of the low pressure trough will begin on Thursday [January 9] and end on Sunday [January 12].

The statement released by the Oman Met office reads: “The weather analysis in the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center indicates that the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure starting from Thursday, January 9th to Sunday, January 12th, 2020.

“[There are] chances of rain showers of various intensities with occasional thundershowers starting from Thursday night affecting Musandam Governorate, and extending on Friday to Buraimi, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, Al Dhahira, Muscat, Al Dakhliah, North al Sharqiyah, and South al Sharqiyah Governorates.”

Sea state will be moderate to rough along most of the Sultanate’s coasts with wave height ranging between 1.5 to 2.5 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has also urged everyone to take precautions during rain and not cross wadis.

