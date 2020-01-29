Expats Arrested For Bootlegging In Oman

Expats who were storing and selling alcohol illegally in the governorates of Muscat and South al Batinah have been apprehended after a raid conducted by the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

A tweet by the Directorate General of Customs in the ROP read: “The Department of Investigation and Risk Assessment, in coordination with the competent authorities, raided a number of sites that were used to store and sell alcoholic drinks in the governorates of Muscat and South Al Batinah.

“The arrested suspects were in possession of large quantities of alcohol.”

إدارة التحري وتقييم المخاطر و بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة تداهم عددا من المواقع لتخزين وبيع المشروبات الكحولية بمحافظتي مسقط وجنوب الباطنة وتضبط متهمين من جنسيات آسيوية بحوزتهم كميات كبيرة من الخمور.#جمارك_عُمان pic.twitter.com/M9UnzcDtjm — جمارك عُمان (@omancustoms) January 29, 2020

