Expats Arrested For Bootlegging In Oman

29 Jan 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Expats who were storing and selling alcohol illegally in the governorates of Muscat and South al Batinah have been apprehended after a raid conducted by the Royal Oman Police (ROP).



A tweet by the Directorate General of Customs in the ROP read: “The Department of Investigation and Risk Assessment, in coordination with the competent authorities, raided a number of sites that were used to store and sell alcoholic drinks in the governorates of Muscat and South Al Batinah.

Source: Twitter/Oman Customs

“The arrested suspects were in possession of large quantities of alcohol.”

