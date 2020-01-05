Expat Cancer Survivor Returns To Oman After 33 Years To Thank His Doctors

Australian cancer survivor Steffan Ranasinghe who was treated in Oman returned back to offer his gratitude to the doctors who saved his life.

Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the patient – who was three at the time – came back to the Sultanate with his mother to deliver a letter of appreciation to the Royal Hospital in Baushar, where he was treated in 1989.

The letter tweeted by the Royal Hospital reads: “We have come to see the Royal Hospital Oman after 33 years. We want to say a huge thank you to the staff for successfully treating my son Steffan Ranasinghe from Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he was only 3 years old. He is now 33 years old and about (sic) to be married.

“My very special thanks to Dr. Nagwa and Dr. Thomas for all the hard work and care during my son’s treatment for two-and-a-half years.”

The Royal Hospital is owned and administered by the Ministry of Health. Commissioned in 1987, it is an important landmark in the development of health services in the Sultanate.

Through the hospital, the Government aims at providing specialist and super-specialist care of the highest standard.

Share this