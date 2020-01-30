ESO To Clear Fishing Nets From Beaches Before Turtle Nesting Season In Oman

The beaches around the island of Masirah will get a quick clean-up prior to the turtle nesting season, the Environmental Society of Oman (ESO) reports.

A tweet by the ESO shows images of beaches littered with fishing nets; all of which are harmful for turtles during the season.

ESO will begin the net removal campaign in February.

It says in a statement: “The team are currently on Masirah Island evaluating important sea turtle nesting beaches on Masirah Island to identify and understand the abundance and composition of beach litter and discarded fishing gear.”

Share this