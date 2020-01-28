Emotional Scenes From First State Council Meeting After The Passing Of The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

Oman’s State Council held its fifth meeting – and the first after the passing of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour – on Tuesday, January 28.

The session began with a special remembrance speech for the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, and prayers for His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq.

Below are photos from the emotional session:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

#مجلس_الدولة : مآثر جلالة السلطان #قابوس _رحمه الله _خالدة في وجدان العمانيين والعالم أجمع pic.twitter.com/tIC49v7d8i — مجلس الدولة _ سلطنة عُمان (@OmanStateCounci) January 28, 2020

Share this