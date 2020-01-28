Emotional Scenes From First State Council Meeting After The Passing Of The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

28 Jan 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Oman’s State Council held its fifth meeting – and the first after the passing of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour – on Tuesday, January 28.



The session began with a special remembrance speech for the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, and prayers for His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq.

Below are photos from the emotional session:

