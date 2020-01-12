Emir of Qatar Arrives In Oman To Pay Respects To The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

Muscat, Jan 12 (ONA) – His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace today Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar and his accompanying delegation, who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

While meeting His Majesty the Sultan, Sheikh Tamim expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased soul in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Tamim and his accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect Sheikh Tamim and the Qatari people against all harms.

