Eggspress Café Opens New Branch In Al Amerat

The Eggspress Café, Oman’s first egg-based cafe has opened its second branch at the Nujum Al Amerat Mall in Al Amerat.

Omani singing sensation Ali al Lawati opened the cafe to the cheers and applause of fans, bloggers, and mallgoers on December 18, 2019. Located in Floor 1 of the mall’s food court, The Eggspress Café continues to work off its carefully crafted menu from its Ghubra branch.

Mr. Adiraja Biju, owner of the cafe, said: “We are delighted to open our second branch at the new Nujum Al Amerat Mall.

“The Eggspress Café has gained so much love over the past year that we wanted to bring the goodness of eggs and our exceptional service and offering to the people of Al Amerat.

“The idea behind The Eggspress Café bloomed when my wife, Mrs. Seeniya Biju and I were travelling, and as food and egg lovers, we visited many egg-themed restaurants and cafes in various countries.

“We love eggs and we wanted to bring this concept to Oman; that is how The Eggspress Café was born.”

Ever since its launch on 12th December 2018 in Ghubra, the cafe has seen extraordinary success – especially among the health-conscious community. With egg-based dishes tossed in their own secret recipe, as well as special KETO and Arabic meals, and scrumptious desserts adding to the plethora of options, there’s plenty for everyone to choose from.

The cafe offers monthly KETO meal plans too.

