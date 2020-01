Oman’s economy has been showing positive signs as per a new revelation by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

A report published by the data collection body shows a 0.15 per cent drop in inflation in the month of December 2019 when compared with the same month in 2018. The rate in December 2018 was (+) 0.75 per cent.

In economic terms, inflation is ‘a sustained increase in the general price level of goods and services in an economy over a period of time’.

Share this