Dr. Azad Moopen: Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Was Responsible For The Transformation of Oman

We are deeply saddened by the sad demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Ruler of Sultanate of Oman, says Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.

A real visionary leader, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said was responsible for the transformation of Oman into one of the leading countries in the Middle East and a very prominent member of GCC. The longest reigning Arab leader, he was the darling of the masses for 5 decades and lifted the living condition of millions of Omanis.

He was not only responsible for modernizing the country but has also transformed the Sultanate’s healthcare and education sectors. He was also a very astute statesman, respected all over the world.

With a large presence in Oman through hospitals and clinics, we have experienced His Majesty’s support. May God bless his soul and give him a heavenly abode. We hope that the new leadership will continue to foster His Majesty’s vision and take Oman to further progress and prosperity.

Signed: Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

