Donald Trump: The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Was A ‘True Partner And Friend’

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on the passing of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The statement released by the White House reads: “Melania and I were very saddened to learn of the passing of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. We offer our deepest condolences to the people of Oman.

“As the longest-serving leader in the Middle East, Sultan Qaboos brought peace and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all. His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed us the importance of listening to all viewpoints.

“Sultan Qaboos was a true partner and friend to the United States, working with nine different American presidents. We will honor his memory by continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Oman. Sultan Qaboos will truly be missed. Let us take comfort in knowing that his powerful legacy will live on.”

