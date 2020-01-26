Coronavirus: Omani students in China are fine, says Oman Embassy

No Omani students who are currently residing in China have been infected with coronavirus, the Sultanate’s embassy in Beijing confirmed on Sunday 26 Jan.

In a statement, the embassy said that all Omani students residing in China are “fine”, and that it is constantly monitoring their health.

The embassy reassured about the students’ health and called on them to adhere to the preventive measures that are taken to avoid the virus.

The first case of this virus was reported on December 31 , 2019 in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, People’s Republic of China. As of January 26, 2020, more than 2,000 cases have been reported in Wuhan city and other cities in China.

In addition cases were reported outside China in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Macao, Philippines, and the United States. With 17 deaths recorded in Wuhan City (as of 23rd January).

Share this