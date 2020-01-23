Careem To Cease Oman Operations From February

Dubai-based ride-hailing solutions provider, Careem, is ceasing its operations in Oman from February 3, the company said in a Facebook post yesterday [January 22].

The company initially began its operations as a standalone brand in 2017 in Oman, but soon entered in a partnership in 2018 with Marhaba Taxi, after the government had mandated it to work with licensed taxi companies.

Careem’s statement read: “Thank you for being a loyal customer of Careem. Sadly, we need to let you know that from Monday, February 3, 2020, we will no longer be running our service in Oman. It’s been a privilege to have served you together with our dedicated Captains.

It added: “If you have any credits left, please use them before Sunday, February 2, 2020, otherwise we will refund the remaining credits to your registered credit card,” before signing off saying, “Thank you for your trust 💚.”

No further details on its decision were mentioned in its statement.

Photo courtesy: Facebook/Careem

