BREAKING: UAE Announces 5-Year Multiple-Entry Tourist Visas

Tourists can now avail five-year multiple-entry visas to the United Arab Emirates, in a new rule issued today [Monday, January 6].

The news was tweeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The tweet read: “Today, we change the system of issuing tourist visas in the country, to make the duration of the tourist visa for five-years, multiple uses, for all nationalities.

“We received more than 21 million tourists annually, and we want to establish the UAE as an international tourist destination,” he added.

Details of the price of the visa is awaited.

Local new outlet, The National, states that the move comes in a bid to support the UAE’s tourism economy, and affirm the country’s position as a global tourist destination. The country is due to host the Expo 2020 this year.

Share this