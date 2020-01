This year’s edition of Oman’s premier cycling event, Tour of Oman, has been cancelled as per sources in the government.

The event has been cancelled as a mark of respect following the passing of the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

Tour of Oman 2020, a six-stage ProSeries race, was scheduled to run from February 11 to 16.

