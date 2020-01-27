Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Retired N.B.A star Kobe Bryant and his daughter were confirmed to be among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant, who was considered one of the greatest modern-day basketball players, and his daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were two among nine that were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according to the CNN.

The accident occurred late (Oman time) on Sunday [26 January].

The crash left behind no survivors, and it was reported by US-based media outlet NYTimes that it would take ‘several days’ for the bodies to be recovered.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game scheduled yesterday, where Gianna was expected to play and Bryant coach the side.

The crash occurred 48kms northwest of downtown Los Angeles, the LA County Sheriff was reported as saying in a news conference.

