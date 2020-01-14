Australia To Fly Flags At Half-Mast As A Mark Of Respect For The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

14 Jan 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Australian Flag will be flown at half-mast today [Tuesday 14, January], as a mark of mourning and respect on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Sultan of Oman.



A statement issued by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet of the Australian Government issued a statement that reads: “As a mark of mourning and respect, and in accordance with protocol, the Australian National Flag should be flown at half-mast all day on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 Australia wide from all buildings and establishments occupied by Australian Government departments and affiliated agencies.”

 

