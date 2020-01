An Asian expatriate was slapped with a fine of RO5,000 for selling chewing tobacco in the store where he was employed, the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has reported today [January 21].

The goods were found in a shop in Rustaq, where the authorities seized 58 rolls of chewing tobacco.

The Rustaq Primary Court has ruled to confiscate all the goods, and also imposed a fine of RO5,000 on the accused.

