Ali Al Habsi retires from Oman football team

Omani goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi has announced his retirement from international football on Saturday through his Twitter page.

The 38-year-old West Bromwich goalkeeper said: “After years of representing my country, locally and internationally, I announce today the end of my international career with the national team.”

He added: “At this moment, I extend my sincere thanks and deep appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan, may God protect him, and my great gratitude to everyone who supported me throughout my sporting career.”

As stated in Oman Observer: ‘Al Habsi began playing for Oman at the age of 17 and joined the ranks of the Under-19s squad.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper at the 2007 AFC Asian Cup, appearing in all of their three group matches and would go on to play as goalkeeper in four consecutive Arabian Gulf Cup tournaments.

He kept a clean sheet throughout the 2009 tournament that Oman eventually won, and earned his 100th cap against Australia in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.’

(Source: Twitter and Oman Observer)

