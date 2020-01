The Royal Oman Police (ROP) are alerting residents to stay clear of the Sultan Qaboos highway from 6:30am to 8:30am tomorrow [January 15].

ROP tweeted: “The Sultan Qaboos Street will be closed to traffic from the Burj Al-Sahwa Roundabout in both directions to and from the city of Muscat from 6:30 am tomorrow until 8:30 am and everyone should use alternative streets, thank you for your cooperation.”

